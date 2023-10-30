Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot...
Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot in Camp Washington.

Two vehicles were fully engulfed by flames and a motorcycle also was burning when crews responded around 2:50 a.m. Monday to the lot off Spring Grove Avenue, according to District 5 police.

No injuries were reported, police say. The fires were knocked down shortly after fire crews arrived.

Police say the fires do not appear to be suspicious.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were at the scene of a crash near the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning.
2 people ejected from vehicle after crash on I-75 in Boone County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Heavy rain continues Sunday and into Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues through Monday morning, freeze watch ahead
Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Joe Burrow gets into the Halloween spirit while arriving in San Francisco

Latest News

A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed off southbound Interstate 75 into a retention pond...
Woman killed in I-75 crash into pond, sheriff’s office says
Biggby Coffee
Biggby Coffee opens 30th Tri-State store
On this day the goal is to drive awareness and action on stroke prevention around the world.
What to watch when it comes to stroke symptoms
Colerain Township police officer retiring after 31 years of service
Colerain Township police officer retiring after 31 years of service