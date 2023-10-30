Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot in Camp Washington.

Two vehicles were fully engulfed by flames and a motorcycle also was burning when crews responded around 2:50 a.m. Monday to the lot off Spring Grove Avenue, according to District 5 police.

No injuries were reported, police say. The fires were knocked down shortly after fire crews arrived.

Police say the fires do not appear to be suspicious.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.