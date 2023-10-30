Very cold and possibly snow on Halloween

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a freeze warning in effect this evening for the entire viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the mid 20s. It will be cold and windy at times for Halloween. There will be some sunshine in the afternoon but overall skies will be cloudy.

There is a chance for light snow or flurries in the evening. Most of that snow should fly right around the time of trick-or-treating. Be aware of some low visibility at times as the kids are out and about getting their candy.

Wednesday will be cold again with similar conditions. Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday back into the 50s. The weekend should be mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday.

