WB Fort Washington Way/US 50 reopens after crash
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way/US 50 are open again after a crash closed it earlier Monday.
The crash was reported past the Lytle Tunnel shortly after 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.