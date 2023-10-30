WB Fort Washington Way/US 50 reopens after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way/US 50 are open again after a crash closed it earlier Monday.

The crash was reported past the Lytle Tunnel shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

