WB Fort Washington Way/US 50 reopens after crash

The westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way/US 50 are open again after a crash closed it earlier Monday.
The westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way/US 50 are open again after a crash closed it earlier Monday.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The westbound lanes of Fort Washington Way/US 50 are open again after a crash closed it earlier Monday.

The crash was reported past the Lytle Tunnel shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

