What to watch when it comes to stroke symptoms

On this day the goal is to drive awareness and action on stroke prevention around the world.
On this day the goal is to drive awareness and action on stroke prevention around the world.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday, Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day. On this day, the goal is to drive awareness of stroke prevention around the world.

According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime. 90% of strokes could be prevented by action on a handful of manageable risk factors.

FOX19 Meteorologist Catherine Bodak has the story below.

What to watch when it comes to stroke symptoms

