Woman killed in I-75 crash into pond, sheriff’s office says

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed off southbound Interstate 75 into a retention pond overnight, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday before the Ohio 63 exit in Monroe, directly across the highway from Solid Rock Church, according to the sheriff’s office, Middletown fire officials and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both Middletown and Monroe fire departments responded for a water rescue but the vehicle was submerged and required a tow truck to pull it out, Middletown fire officials say.

Once the vehicle was pulled up from the water, Middletown firefighters say they extricated the woman.

Monroe fire officials transported her to Atrium Medical Center and the coroner’s office picked her up there, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, sheriff’s officials say. The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

It was raining at the time of the incident, sheriff’s officials say, but they aren’t sure yet if that’s a factor or if another cause including perhaps a medical episode.

All lanes of the highway are open.

