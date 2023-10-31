19-year-old accused of shooting man during robbery, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was charged after he was accused of shooting a man during a robbery, court docs say.

Travell Hanely is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint and taking $50 from him, police say. The victim tried to grab the gun from Hanley and was shot in the hand.

The police report said the robbery happened at 814 Blair Avenue.

Hanley was charged with aggravated robbery on Monday in Hamilton County court. He was released on $150,000 bond and is due back in court on Nov. 8.

