AXEALS Foundation thanks Bills Mafia for helping raise funds and awareness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This Sunday will be the first time the Bills return to Paycor Stadium since Damar Hamlin collapsed in January after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

Since that scary event, there has been some good that came out of that incident in the form of charity.

More than $9 million was donated to Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation in the days and weeks that followed the event in January at Paycor Stadium.

A member of Bill’s Mafia decided to return the favor and support the Bengals fan base by donating to the AXEALS Foundation. That’s in honor of Tee Higgins. It’s a charity that is near and dear to his heart.

“I can only emphasize this enough just how thankful we are that Tee Higgins decided to support our foundation,” explains AXEALS Foundation Executive Director Amanda Stevens, “Obviously, the disease is so devastating and we’re just trying to get as much awareness out as possible.”

Amanda Stevens reflects on the generous donations from mostly Bills fans earlier this year.

A Bills fan named Kyle Holz, whom FOX19 NOW spoke to in January, wanted to show support for Tee Higgins after he was involved in the hit before Hamlin collapsed.

Holz chose AXEALS which Higgins has supported in the past after his agent’s father died of ALS.

“He raised over $75,000 for our foundation through that GoFundMe.,” expresses Stevens. “I mean, obviously people wanting to show their support for Tee Higgins as well because we know it wasn’t an intentional hit or anything. So they wanted to support him and we were blown away.”

AXEALS Foundation was started in 2021 two years after Stevens’s husband, Eric was diagnosed with ALS.

Eric is a former college and NFL football player turned firefighter. Now living with ALS for four years, he is in a wheelchair and has a feeding tube.

“The diagnosis came one month after our wedding. It was completely unexpected,” remembers Stevens. “Doctors still can’t tell us why he got ALS. You know football, head trauma, and exposures from firefighting may be contributing factors. But that’s really what our foundation is about. Obviously, we want to contribute to research to see why younger individuals are being diagnosed with ALS which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.”

Stevens says the money raised earlier this year will help support research and awareness for this disease with a life expectancy of only two to five years.

“We feel that urgency,” she adds. “We are focusing on the ALS patients that are alive today. I’m trying to keep my husband alive as long as possible.”

Both GoFundMe pages have been suspended but you can donate to each charity at these links. Chasing M’s Foundation and AXEALS Foundation.

