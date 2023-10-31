Cincinnati man remaining in Israel to help with relief efforts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The war between Israel and Hamas is now entering 25 days.

As rockets continue to blast from both sides, a Cincinnati man remains in Israel to help families in need.

Omri Levi owns several affordable housing properties in Cincinnati.

While he currently lives in Cincinnati, he was born in Israel. He says he decided to visit his family during the Jewish High Holy Days.

He was with family when Hamas attacked the people of Israel.

Levi said while the past four weeks have been terrifying, his heart won’t let him leave.

Omri Levi is currently in Tel Aviv about 45 miles away from the Gaza Strip.

He said the blasting sound of rockets has now become a way of life.

“There are rockets that fly over into Israel on a daily basis. I have an application on my phone that alerts me. There are sirens that sound off in the city. I believe you have 90 seconds to get to the shelter. To get to a bomb shelter or to get to a stairwell. Even if you’re driving you pull over. You run and go look for a building that hopefully has sufficient foundation to seek shelter. It’s terrifying,” said Levi.

While Levi has a home in Cincinnati and could return at any time, he said seeing families without food and shelter has stopped him from booking a flight back to the United States.

“I told myself if I leave now, I will have a hole in my heart and I will always look back, so I decided to just go out on the streets and help where I could,” said Levi.

For the past few weeks, he’s been helping businesses financially.

He’s also delivered gift cards and meals for families in need. Along with games, providing entertainment and a few laughs to those who have been hunkered down in fear.

“We’re in the middle of a war and everybody’s frightened,” Levi said. “There’s a lot of fear and panic but there’s also a lot of solidarity and coming together in an effort to win this war on terrorism. This is a terrorist act that happened on innocent children and babies.”

Levi said as of now, he’s not sure when he will leave Israel. He plans to stay as long as he is able to help families in need.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.