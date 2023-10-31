Cleveland man arrested for stuffing woman in tote pleads guilty to multiple charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The man accused of kidnapping a 60-year-old woman and stuffing her into a small black tote pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.
Edmond-Geiger will be sentenced by Judge Hollie Gallagher on Nov. 29.
Cleveland police said Edmond-Geiger picked up the woman in May and gave her a ride to his home near W. 97th Street and Henley Court.
Once there, he physically assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands, and tortured her, before placing her in a small plastic container, said police.
The victim was found by officers on May 2, while they were investigating a crime complaint.
Officers found the woman stuffed and folded into a small, black tote and “moaning in pain” on the porch.
The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.
WARNING: The video below contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.
The victim’s relative told 19 News the woman was in a coma, her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed.
“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a May statement to the media. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”
