Cleveland man arrested for stuffing woman in tote pleads guilty to multiple charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The man accused of kidnapping a 60-year-old woman and stuffing her into a small black tote pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

Edmond-Geiger will be sentenced by Judge Hollie Gallagher on Nov. 29.

Cleveland police said Edmond-Geiger picked up the woman in May and gave her a ride to his home near W. 97th Street and Henley Court.

Once there, he physically assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands, and tortured her, before placing her in a small plastic container, said police.

The victim was found by officers on May 2, while they were investigating a crime complaint.

Officers found the woman stuffed and folded into a small, black tote and “moaning in pain” on the porch.

The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

The victim’s relative told 19 News the woman was in a coma, her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a May statement to the media. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland police said a woman was found “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote.” (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.