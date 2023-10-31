Emotional support dog ‘Raina’ joins Colerain Township Police Department

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Meet K9 Raina, the newest member of the Colerain Township Police Department.

But instead of sniffing out drugs or tracking suspects, Raina is helping officers on a more personal level.

She serves as an emotional support animal for the police department, township employees and victims who may need her assistance, township officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

Raina also will make public appearances for the township and non-profit events in the future.

She received her K9 badge on April 25 with more than 1,00 hours of training hours and just fully completed her training on Monday.

“As police officers, we do a fantastic job focusing and taking care of others. Now is the time we start to take care of ourselves,” said Police Chief Edwin Corwin III.

Colerain Township Administrator Jeff Weckbach said Raina already has helped the township navigate several challenging incidents.

She also “has alerted us to individuals on our team who were suffering in silence, allowing us to help create a more resilient team. She is and will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for our Police Department within our community and profession.

A study conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation found there were at least 140 police officer suicides nationally in 2017, according to the township.

This is due, in part, to the number of critical incidents and traumatic events officers encounter on a daily basis.

To put it in perspective, the average person may experience four to five critical incidents in their lifetime.

The same study found that, on average, police officers witness more than 188 critical incidents in their careers and are at a greater risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and other anxiety-related mental health conditions.

The police chief enlisted the help of Recherche Kennels in North Carolina to help acquire and train Raina.

Therapy dogs can be beneficial. Visits from a therapy dog can lower blood pressure and heart rate, reduce patient anxiety, and increase levels of endorphins and oxytocin, according to the American Kennel Club.

Many police departments across the country have already implemented therapy dogs for peace officers including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio; Lynn Haven Police Department in Florida; Oklahoma City Police Department in Oklahoma and Los Gatos Police Department in California.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.