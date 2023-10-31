Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Emotional support dog ‘Raina’ joins Colerain Township Police Department

An emotional support dog, K9 Raina, received her badge from the Colerain Township Police...
An emotional support dog, K9 Raina, received her badge from the Colerain Township Police Department earlier this year and just fully completed her training Monday.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Meet K9 Raina, the newest member of the Colerain Township Police Department.

But instead of sniffing out drugs or tracking suspects, Raina is helping officers on a more personal level.

She serves as an emotional support animal for the police department, township employees and victims who may need her assistance, township officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

Raina also will make public appearances for the township and non-profit events in the future.

She received her K9 badge on April 25 with more than 1,00 hours of training hours and just fully completed her training on Monday.

“As police officers, we do a fantastic job focusing and taking care of others. Now is the time we start to take care of ourselves,” said Police Chief Edwin Corwin III.

Colerain Township Administrator Jeff Weckbach said Raina already has helped the township navigate several challenging incidents.

She also “has alerted us to individuals on our team who were suffering in silence, allowing us to help create a more resilient team. She is and will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for our Police Department within our community and profession.

A study conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation found there were at least 140 police officer suicides nationally in 2017, according to the township.

This is due, in part, to the number of critical incidents and traumatic events officers encounter on a daily basis.

To put it in perspective, the average person may experience four to five critical incidents in their lifetime.

The same study found that, on average, police officers witness more than 188 critical incidents in their careers and are at a greater risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and other anxiety-related mental health conditions.

The police chief enlisted the help of Recherche Kennels in North Carolina to help acquire and train Raina.

Therapy dogs can be beneficial. Visits from a therapy dog can lower blood pressure and heart rate, reduce patient anxiety, and increase levels of endorphins and oxytocin, according to the American Kennel Club.

Many police departments across the country have already implemented therapy dogs for peace officers including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio; Lynn Haven Police Department in Florida; Oklahoma City Police Department in Oklahoma and Los Gatos Police Department in California.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot...
Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

Latest News

Experts give Halloween health & safety tips for trick-or-treaters
New product allows parents to test Halloween candy for substances
Westbound Interstate 74 is expected to be shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana due to a...
Fatal crash closes WB I-74 at Batesville exit
First Alert Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
BUNDLE UP: Tuesday will be our coldest Halloween in years with bitterly cold wind chills and a...
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning, snow possible for coldest Halloween in years
Couple speaking out after their Jeep was stolen from their driveway
Tri-State couple speaks out after their Jeep is stolen from their driveway