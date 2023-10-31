Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Fatal crash closes WB I-74 at Batesville exit

Westbound Interstate 74 is expected to be shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana due to a...
Westbound Interstate 74 is expected to be shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana due to a fatal crash involving a semi according to state police.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Stefano DiPietrantonio
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is expected to be shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana due to a fatal crash involving a semi according to state police.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Batesville exit onto Indiana 46, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

“Officers on scene will be attempting to get traffic stuck between the scene and the Batesville Exit through the area soon. After that, I-74 WB will be closed for a lengthy cleanup,” Sgt. Wheeles said in a social media post.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed earlier Tuesday morning they are responding.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when a semi-tractor-trailer struck a bridge, Sgt. Wheeles said.

Another truck driver called the crash into 911, dispatchers say.

The bridge that the truck hit is the Huntersville Road overpass and it is now also closed.

When traffic exits at Batesville and takes State Route 46, they will bypass six miles of interstate and get back on at Exit 143.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, as well as Batesville Fire & EMS and state police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot...
Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

Latest News

BUNDLE UP: Tuesday will be our coldest Halloween in years with bitterly cold wind chills and a...
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning, snow possible for coldest Halloween in years
Couple speaking out after their Jeep was stolen from their driveway
Tri-State couple speaks out after their Jeep is stolen from their driveway
Experts give Halloween health & safety tips for trick-or-treaters
New product allows parents to test Halloween candy for substances
19-year-old charged with shooting man during robbery, court docs say
19-year-old accused of shooting man during robbery, court docs say