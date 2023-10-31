Fatal crash closes WB I-74 at Batesville exit

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is expected to be shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana due to a fatal crash involving a semi according to state police.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Batesville exit onto Indiana 46, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

“Officers on scene will be attempting to get traffic stuck between the scene and the Batesville Exit through the area soon. After that, I-74 WB will be closed for a lengthy cleanup,” Sgt. Wheeles said in a social media post.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed earlier Tuesday morning they are responding.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when a semi-tractor-trailer struck a bridge, Sgt. Wheeles said.

Another truck driver called the crash into 911, dispatchers say.

The bridge that the truck hit is the Huntersville Road overpass and it is now also closed.

When traffic exits at Batesville and takes State Route 46, they will bypass six miles of interstate and get back on at Exit 143.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, as well as Batesville Fire & EMS and state police.

