First Alert Weather: Could see some snowflakes this evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Then for Halloween and Trick or Treat, expect a cold and breezy evening. There will be peeks of sunshine in the afternoon but overall skies will be cloudy and some light snow or flurries may fall for evening festivities.

Daytime highs will reach 44 degrees with Trick or Treat temps near 40 and wind chill factors near 30 degrees. Most of that snow should fly right around the time of trick-or-treating. Be aware of some low visibility at times as the kids are out and about getting their candy.

Wednesday will be cold again with similar conditions. Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday back into the 50s. The weekend should be mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday

