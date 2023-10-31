First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning, snow possible for coldest Halloween in years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. to begin our Halloween on Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by daybreak.

The first hard freeze of the fall season is expected, a killing freeze for whatever plants and flowers you may have remaining in your yard.

Halloween Day will be cold and windy with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

The high temperature is expected to only make it to around 45 degrees, which would make this our coldest Halloween in years.

Flurries, gusty winds and light snow showers are expected on Tuesday, so dress accordingly for trick-or-treating! (WXIX)

Later, Trick-or-Treaters could be venturing out into snowy conditions.

Snow is a possibility late Tuesday afternoon through early evening.

Temperatures during Trick-or-Treating, generally 6-8 p.m. in most communities, will slip into the low 40s with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Watch for low visibility on roads if snow develops.

The cold will stick around Wednesday with similar weather conditions.

The morning low will dip back into the 20s again.

The high will struggle to reach the mid-40s.

Daytime highs will warm back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday and push into the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend should be mainly dry with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

