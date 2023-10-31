Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning, snow possible for coldest Halloween in years

Evening Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team and Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. to begin our Halloween on Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by daybreak.

The first hard freeze of the fall season is expected, a killing freeze for whatever plants and flowers you may have remaining in your yard.

Halloween Day will be cold and windy with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

The high temperature is expected to only make it to around 45 degrees, which would make this our coldest Halloween in years.

Flurries, gusty winds and light snow showers are expected on Tuesday, so dress accordingly for...
Flurries, gusty winds and light snow showers are expected on Tuesday, so dress accordingly for trick-or-treating!(WXIX)

Later, Trick-or-Treaters could be venturing out into snowy conditions.

Snow is a possibility late Tuesday afternoon through early evening.

Temperatures during Trick-or-Treating, generally 6-8 p.m. in most communities, will slip into the low 40s with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Watch for low visibility on roads if snow develops.

The cold will stick around Wednesday with similar weather conditions.

The morning low will dip back into the 20s again.

The high will struggle to reach the mid-40s.

Daytime highs will warm back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday and push into the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend should be mainly dry with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot...
Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

Latest News

Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
First Alert Weather Day: TUE --- Cold for Trick - or - Treating
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Very cold and possibly snow on Halloween
logo
Much Colder Air Returns To The Tri-State
Catherine's Monday Forecast