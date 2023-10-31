Homicide Unit investigating man’s death at Roselawn apartment building
Oct. 31, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man at a Roselawn apartment building.
Police responded on Monday to a report of an assault at Essex House Apartments, 6710 Reading Rd.
The man, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner’s report shows.
His cause of death remains pending. His autopsy is scheduled to be done Tuesday morning, according to the coroner’s office.
