I-275 shut down at bridge over Licking River

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - I-275 eastbound is shut down in Campbell County, near the Kenton County border, according to county dispatch.

The highway is shut down due to a crash at the bridge over the Licking River.

The crash is near the same location as another crash in 2018 when a 3-year-old boy was killed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes are CLOSED due to a crash on I-275 eastbound east of KY 16 (Taylor Mill exit). Dispatch says the road should be reopened in the next hour. pic.twitter.com/GwKZXawB6x — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) October 31, 2023

