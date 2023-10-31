Contests
I-275 shut down at bridge over Licking River

A portion of the guard rail can be seen knocked down on I-275 at the bridge over the Licking...
A portion of the guard rail can be seen knocked down on I-275 at the bridge over the Licking River on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. A crash had shut down the the eastbound portion of the highway during the late afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - I-275 eastbound is shut down in Campbell County, near the Kenton County border, according to county dispatch.

The highway is shut down due to a crash at the bridge over the Licking River.

The crash is near the same location as another crash in 2018 when a 3-year-old boy was killed.

