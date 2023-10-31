I-275 shut down at bridge over Licking River
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - I-275 eastbound is shut down in Campbell County, near the Kenton County border, according to county dispatch.
The highway is shut down due to a crash at the bridge over the Licking River.
The crash is near the same location as another crash in 2018 when a 3-year-old boy was killed.
Latest Traffic News from FOX19
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.