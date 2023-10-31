Man flown to hospital after lawnmower overturns, goes into Fairfield apartment pond

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was flown to the hospital after the lawnmower he was on rolled over into a Fairfield pond.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp.

Chief Lakamp said the man was mowing around a body of water in the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex on Ross Road.

The mower rolled over and went into the pond with the man, according to the chief.

Coworkers tried to get the man free but were unable, he added.

A firefighter freed him and the man was taken by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Chief Lakamp explained.

The man’s condition is unknown as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

