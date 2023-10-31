Man sentenced to nearly 3 decades for 2022 double-murder

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2022 double-murder.

Marc Henderson pled guilty Tuesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of 27-year-old Richard Kelsay and 47-year-old David Francy on March 6, 2022.

The judge sentenced him to 28 to 33 years in prison for the plea.

Joe Deters, who at the time was Hamilton County prosecutor, said after Henderson obtained drugs from Kelsay earlier in the night, he returned to Kelsay’s home to purchase more drugs from the victim.

Deters said Henderson waited for Kelsay to return home and when he arrived, Henderson pulled an AR-15-style rifle out of his jacket and shot the victim multiple times.

After shooting Kelsay, Henderson ran from the scene and drove to Northside, where he met Francy, the prosecutor said. Francy let Henderson into his apartment building and when he turned to walk into his unit, Henderson removed the same AR-15-style rifle and shot Francy multiple times.

Henderson then returned to his home on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township where he called 911 to report he was possibly overdosing on drugs, according to the indictment.

When Delhi Township Police responded to the scene, Henderson was wearing a bulletproof vest with ammunition “in plain view.”

Delhi Police were able to connect Henderson to the homicides of Kelsay and Francy.

Henderson told police he believed the suspects had given him tainted drugs, Deters said.

