Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Mary Lou Retton says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ with love and support as she recovers from rare pneumonia

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “overwhelmed with all the love and support” she has received and is slowly recovering with family after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month.

Retton, 55, posted a statement Monday on Instagram in her first public comment since being in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Her daughter, McKenna Kelley, said then that the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title in 1984 was “fighting for her life” and unable to breathe on her own.

Retton said she was “beyond blessed for the opportunity to make this statement” and is staying positive through what she knows is a long and slow recovery process. She requested privacy and added that she will share more information about her health when the time is right and hopefully help others facing the same battle.

Retton ended the post saying, “I love you all. – MLR.”

Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf to cover medical expenses because she does not have health insurance. The campaign has generated more than 8,300 donations totaling nearly $460,000.

Retton was 16 when she became an icon of the U.S. Olympic movement during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Retton, who grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia, also won two silver and two bronze medals at those Olympics to help bring gymnastics — a sport long dominated by eastern European powers like Romania and the Soviet Union — into the mainstream in the U.S.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
Deputies were at the scene of a crash near the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning.
2 people ejected from vehicle after crash on I-75 in Boone County
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
There is a freeze warning in effect Monday night for the entire viewing area
First Alert Weather Day: Very cold and possibly light snow on Halloween
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Experts give Halloween health & safety tips for trick-or-treaters
New product allows parents to test Halloween candy
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says
A 40-year-old firearms instructor marched into a bowling alley and then a bar in Lewiston last...
New details emerge in Maine shooting as families grieve