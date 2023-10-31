Missing Northern Kentucky woman located, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Edgewood police have found the 24-year-old woman who was missing out of Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Lauren Beck, of Edgewood, was located Monday evening and is safe, police wrote in a press release.

The 24-year-old was last seen yesterday at 2:30 p.m. near Turkey Foot Middle School.

Police did not give details as to why she was reported missing or where she was found.

