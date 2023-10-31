Missing Northern Kentucky woman located, police say
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Edgewood police have found the 24-year-old woman who was missing out of Northern Kentucky on Monday.
Lauren Beck, of Edgewood, was located Monday evening and is safe, police wrote in a press release.
The 24-year-old was last seen yesterday at 2:30 p.m. near Turkey Foot Middle School.
Police did not give details as to why she was reported missing or where she was found.
