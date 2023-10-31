Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Missing Northern Kentucky woman located, police say

Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.(Edgewood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Edgewood police have found the 24-year-old woman who was missing out of Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Lauren Beck, of Edgewood, was located Monday evening and is safe, police wrote in a press release.

The 24-year-old was last seen yesterday at 2:30 p.m. near Turkey Foot Middle School.

Police did not give details as to why she was reported missing or where she was found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
Cincinnati police and fire officials are investigating vehicle fires at the police impound lot...
Vehicles go up in flames at Cincinnati Police Impound Lot

Latest News

Fans watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the...
Joe Burrow, other NFL players dress up for Halloween. Here are the best costumes of 2023
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
Possible abduction under investigation in Ohio, Kentucky
The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man at a Roselawn apartment...
Homicide Unit investigating man’s death at Roselawn apartment building
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk