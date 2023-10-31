Nephew convicted, sentenced for uncle’s murder in Brown County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been found guilty on murder and assault charges for the 2022 death of his uncle.

Sherman Smith IV’s trial lasted just four days and in the end, the jury found him guilty of killing 76-year-old Jay Smith.

Deputies arrested him shortly after they responded to a 911 call from a residence on Ohio 286 near Dietrick Road in Mt. Orab in March 2022.

The call was an open line with screaming in the background, according to the sheriff’s office.

No specific information was provided and no one spoke.

The first deputy on the scene found Jay Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen area.

UC Air Care was called but was unable to fly out due to high winds.

The victim died on the way to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Working with witnesses, deputies determined the victim’s nephew, Sherman Smith, shot his uncle and immediately arrested him.

Sherman Smith IV was interviewed and confessed to shooting his uncle and firing the shot that missed his uncle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sherman Smith IV was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years.

