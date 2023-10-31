Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Nephew convicted, sentenced for uncle’s murder in Brown County

The victim died on the way to Clermont Mercy Hospital in March 2022.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been found guilty on murder and assault charges for the 2022 death of his uncle.

Sherman Smith IV’s trial lasted just four days and in the end, the jury found him guilty of killing 76-year-old Jay Smith.

Deputies arrested him shortly after they responded to a 911 call from a residence on Ohio 286 near Dietrick Road in Mt. Orab in March 2022.

The call was an open line with screaming in the background, according to the sheriff’s office.

No specific information was provided and no one spoke.

The first deputy on the scene found Jay Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen area.

UC Air Care was called but was unable to fly out due to high winds.

The victim died on the way to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Working with witnesses, deputies determined the victim’s nephew, Sherman Smith, shot his uncle and immediately arrested him.

Sherman Smith IV was interviewed and confessed to shooting his uncle and firing the shot that missed his uncle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sherman Smith IV was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

AXEALS Foundation thanks Bills Mafia for helping raise funds and awareness
AXEALS Foundation thanks Bills Mafia for helping raise funds and awareness
The Fitton Center Statue was revamped for a third consecutive Halloween, and this year it is an...
Anonymous artist transforms sculpture for third consecutive Halloween
Anonymous artist transforms sculpture for third consecutive Halloween
Anonymous artist transforms sculpture for third consecutive Halloween
The Fairfield fire chief said the man was mowing around a body of water in the Villages of...
Man flown to hospital after lawnmower overturns into Fairfield apartment pond