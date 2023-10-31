Contests
New product allows parents to test Halloween candy for substances

By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new product would give parents a helping hand in making sure their children’s Halloween candy is safe.

The Verifique Swabtek home testing kit allows parents to test candy for drugs. Rite-Aid has begun selling the testing kits across the country.

“It’s essentially a swab and a card,” Veriteque USA CEO Matthew Horner said. “You dab the substance you’re testing for - if you think it’s cannabis for example and you have gummy bears or some products that your kids take home trick-or-treating - you can easily dab the gummy bear and test on the card and know whether it’s safe for your child to consume or not.”

Horner said the kits can give parents peace of mind during Halloween.

“Unfortunately the world is a (more unsafe) place than when we were children,” Horner said. “I think these products are more necessary to ensure the safety of the whole population going forward.”

The kits can be purchased at the Verifique website. The Rite-Aid in Hillsboro confirmed having the kits as well. Horner said Walgreens would start carrying the kits mext week.

