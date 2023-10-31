Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and blue flashing lights and green decals – has been spotted multiple times in the area.(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida are warning the public about a vehicle that they say is impersonating law enforcement.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and blue flashing lights and green decals – has been spotted multiple times in the area.

Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are...
Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are decorated with a decal that mimics a law enforcement seal and the words “National Booty Behavior Protection.”(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle.

Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are decorated with a decal that mimics a law enforcement seal and the words “National Booty Behavior Protection.”

The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, like the one pictured...
The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, like the one pictured here.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The sheriff’s office is looking for the owner of the vehicle and is warning community members to not pull over for the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source:...
NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
BUNDLE UP: Tuesday will be our coldest Halloween in years with bitterly cold wind chills and a...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible during trick-or-treating hours
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats