Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Political signs damaged, stolen from multiple southwest Ohio churches, Archdiocese says

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they are seeing some political signs, specifically those for Issue 1, vandalized or even stolen.
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they are seeing some political signs, specifically those for Issue 1, vandalized or even stolen.

Election Day is just one week away.

Among the largely divisive topics for voters is Issue 1.

“I do agree with you that this is a topic, as you noted, can be divisive for some parties, divisive for some individuals,” said the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s Director of Media Relations Jennifer Schack. “We’re aware of the stance that some people have concerns about the church being so vocal and making such a strong voice out there for the situation.”

Schack says more than a dozen properties with ties to the Archdiocese have seen signs either damaged or stolen.

“We were starting to get an increased volume of individual reports from different churches of signs being taken and the small yard signs can be replaced pretty quickly but then there is also some mix of larger signs and a couple instances of vandalism of property,” Schack explained.

The Ohio ballot explained: Everything you need to know for the November Election

Tampering or damaging election signs is a crime. Charges for the crime can include theft, criminal damaging and even trespassing, all of which are misdemeanors.

In several cases, the archdiocese says they have filed police reports.

“Some of the larger signs that were ripped in half have been duct taped back together,” said Schack. “Another large sign that they found a dumpster, they retrieved out of the dumpster, put it back on the property to then have it stolen the next week.”

The Archdiocese says some of their churches have been forced to move their signs away from the roadside and closer to their building in an effort to prevent the vandalism from happening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Cincinnati man remaining in Israel to help with relief efforts
Cincinnati man remaining in Israel to help with relief efforts
A portion of the guard rail can be seen knocked down on I-275 at the bridge over the Licking...
I-275 shut down at bridge over Licking River
Sherman Smith IV was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years.
Nephew convicted, sentenced for uncle’s murder in Brown County
AXEALS Foundation thanks Bills Mafia for helping raise funds and awareness
AXEALS Foundation thanks Bills Mafia for helping raise funds and awareness