Political signs damaged, stolen from multiple southwest Ohio churches, Archdiocese says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they are seeing some political signs, specifically those for Issue 1, vandalized or even stolen.

Election Day is just one week away.

Among the largely divisive topics for voters is Issue 1.

“I do agree with you that this is a topic, as you noted, can be divisive for some parties, divisive for some individuals,” said the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s Director of Media Relations Jennifer Schack. “We’re aware of the stance that some people have concerns about the church being so vocal and making such a strong voice out there for the situation.”

Schack says more than a dozen properties with ties to the Archdiocese have seen signs either damaged or stolen.

“We were starting to get an increased volume of individual reports from different churches of signs being taken and the small yard signs can be replaced pretty quickly but then there is also some mix of larger signs and a couple instances of vandalism of property,” Schack explained.

Tampering or damaging election signs is a crime. Charges for the crime can include theft, criminal damaging and even trespassing, all of which are misdemeanors.

In several cases, the archdiocese says they have filed police reports.

“Some of the larger signs that were ripped in half have been duct taped back together,” said Schack. “Another large sign that they found a dumpster, they retrieved out of the dumpster, put it back on the property to then have it stolen the next week.”

The Archdiocese says some of their churches have been forced to move their signs away from the roadside and closer to their building in an effort to prevent the vandalism from happening.

