Tri-State couple speaks out after their Jeep is stolen from their driveway

By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State couple said they are looking for their SUV after it was stolen from their driveway last week.

Andrew Giniger and Amber Conley walked out of their home in Madisonville on Thursday to find their 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo missing.

“I was coming home from the gym early in the morning,” Conley said. “It makes you feel vulnerable. Vulnerable is definitely the right word.”

Giniger said he’s lived in the area for a while and never thought they would be a victim of a crime in such a quiet neighborhood.

“I’ve been here for almost four years, if not more,” Giniger said. “It’s never happened. I’ve never heard of it happening around here at least.”

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Cincinnati Police Department at District Two.

