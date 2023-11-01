69-year-old Roselawn man’s death declared a homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The death of a 69-year-old Roselawn man earlier this week is now under investigation as a homicide, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.

Eugene Parish’s body was found Monday at Essex House on Reading Road, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Police told us on Monday they responded to an assault in the area just before 3 p.m.

A 911 caller reported an unresponsive person, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police investigators at 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

