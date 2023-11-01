Contests
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police lieutenant’s arrest

St. Bernard police officer arrested after Halloween party
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Dash and body camera video showed the moments a St. Bernard police lieutenant was arrested on Saturday.

Lt. Michael Matheson was arrested near the Wyoming Recreation Center on Springfield Pike, by the Wyoming Police Department.

He was charged with obstructing official business. He had been at a Halloween party.

According to a police report, his ex-wife called 911 and said he was refusing to leave.

The report alleged Matheson was intoxicated and possibly armed.

Body and camera footage showed Matheson being arrested.

The police report said Matheson was traveling at excessive speed when Wyoming police followed him into a gas station.

It also states he wasn’t following commands from the Wyoming officers and made suspicious movements to his waistband and his left pocket.

Officers can be heard on the video threatening to use a Taser on him and telling him to get his hands out of his pocket.

Matheson was cited and released to a family member.

He is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton County courtroom on Nov. 6.

When asked if the lieutenant was facing any disciplinary actions, St. Bernard police said they were discussing the matter and would have a resolution on Wednesday.

