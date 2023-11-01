Contests
Burrow’s stellar performance earns him AFC Offensive Play of the Week honor

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow is the AFC Offensive Play of the Week for the sixth time in his career.

The Bengals star’s performance in Week 8 against a highly-touted San Francisco 49ers defense helped lead Cincinnati to a 31-17 win.

Burrow completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception either.

His career-high 87.5 completion percentage led all NFL passers in Week 8 and was the second-highest in a game in Bengals history (minimum 20 attempts).

Burrow also led all AFC quarterbacks in Week 8 in passer rating at 134.8.

Sunday’s game in San Francisco also saw Burrow achieve a career milestone.

During the team’s opening drive, he threw his 90th career touchdown in his 49th game. That tied him as the sixth fastest QB in NFL history to pass for 90 touchdowns.

He completed a pass to seven different receivers during the game and rushed for a season-high 43 yards on six carries with four resulting in a first down.

Burrow and the Bengals return to Paycor Stadium in Week 9 for a Sunday Night Football showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

