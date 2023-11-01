Cincinnati Police announce District 5 closing date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police District 5 will start the formal process of shutting down with a closing ceremony on Nov. 10.

CPD officials say the community is invited to attend the 2 p.m. event which will take place at at 5837 Hamilton Avenue.

“Redistricting will officially occur on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the beginning of the day shift,” according to a statement from the police department.

City officials announced in May that District 5 would be moving from four to five districts in 2024.

In the late 1950s, a building on Ludlow Avenue used by the Cincinnati Park Board for Mt. Airy Forest became District 5 Police Headquarters.

It closed in 2018 when issues with working conditions were brought to light and there was also a call for additional space.

District 5 then moved to a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill which city leaders say was supposed to be temporary.

At the time of the redistricting announcement, City Manager Sheryl Long said eliminating District 5 would be the “best permanent solution for the department.”

District 5 officers serve eight Cincinnati neighborhoods. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods and which district will take over that patrol:

Neighborhood Current District New District College Hill District 5 District 3 Mt. Airy District 5 District 3 Northside District 5 District 3 Camp Washington District 5 District 3 Winton Hills District 5 District 4 Spring Grove Village District 5 District 4 Clifton District 5 District 4 CUF District 5 District 1

Mt. Auburn and Walnut Hills, which are currently patrolled by District Four officers, will also see change.

District 1 officers will take over Mt. Auburn, while officers in District Two will take over Walnut Hills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.