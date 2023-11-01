Contests
Cincinnati Police announce District 5 closing date

District 5 is located in a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police District 5 will start the formal process of shutting down with a closing ceremony on Nov. 10.

CPD officials say the community is invited to attend the 2 p.m. event which will take place at at 5837 Hamilton Avenue.

“Redistricting will officially occur on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the beginning of the day shift,” according to a statement from the police department.

City officials announced in May that District 5 would be moving from four to five districts in 2024.

In the late 1950s, a building on Ludlow Avenue used by the Cincinnati Park Board for Mt. Airy Forest became District 5 Police Headquarters.

It closed in 2018 when issues with working conditions were brought to light and there was also a call for additional space.

District 5 then moved to a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill which city leaders say was supposed to be temporary.

FOP president voices officers' concerns over dissolving CPD District 5

At the time of the redistricting announcement, City Manager Sheryl Long said eliminating District 5 would be the “best permanent solution for the department.”

District 5 officers serve eight Cincinnati neighborhoods. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods and which district will take over that patrol:

NeighborhoodCurrent DistrictNew District
College HillDistrict 5District 3
Mt. AiryDistrict 5District 3
NorthsideDistrict 5District 3
Camp WashingtonDistrict 5District 3
Winton HillsDistrict 5District 4
Spring Grove VillageDistrict 5District 4
CliftonDistrict 5District 4
CUFDistrict 5District 1

Mt. Auburn and Walnut Hills, which are currently patrolled by District Four officers, will also see change.

District 1 officers will take over Mt. Auburn, while officers in District Two will take over Walnut Hills.

