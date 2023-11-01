Cleveland firefighters battle snow, flames at house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Firefighters battled snow and flames at a house fire on the city’s East side late Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the home in the 11000 block of Greenwich Ave. just before midnight. This is in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters said the loss is estimated at $40,000.

Working House Fire 11000 Greenwich Avenue. Cleveland Fire did an excellent job fighting the fire and the snow. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/YGcRaqzQbm — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) November 1, 2023

Happening now-

HOUSE FIRE

At 2355 hrs #ClevelandFirefighters from the 5th Battalion are working at a HOUSE FIRE. 11200 block of Greenwich ave. Engines 41,36,11 Ladders 36 & 11. Rescue 1. Chief of 5th battalion pic.twitter.com/AmIUDMXYBk — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 1, 2023

