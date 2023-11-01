Cleveland firefighters battle snow, flames at house fire
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Firefighters battled snow and flames at a house fire on the city’s East side late Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to the home in the 11000 block of Greenwich Ave. just before midnight. This is in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
At this time, there are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters said the loss is estimated at $40,000.
