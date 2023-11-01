Cold midweek ahead of weekend warm up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to move out Wednesday afternoon with abundant sunshine later in the day. The sunshine won’t help as afternoon highs will only reach the mid 40s.

Clear and cold overnight with widespread frost and hard freezing conditions for some in the tri-state as lows dip into the mid-to-upper 20s! Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the frost off the windshields and have the layers on before walking out the door!

Temperatures slowly improve Thursday with abundant sunshine and winds out of the southwest will push highs into the low 50s. Friday morning starts off chilly in the low 30s, but we go into the mid-to-upper 50s along with increasing clouds. The warm up is thanks in part to breezy southwest winds that may gust up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. The winds will be the only concern for folks heading to any high school football playoff games.

The weekend is mainly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and high temperatures back in the 60s with morning lows in the low 40s. Models are trying to show the opportunity for a few sprinkles Saturday night, but given how dry it’ll be in the days leading up to a weakening system, we think most will be dry.

More importantly, don’t forget to ‘fall back’ one hour with all of the clocks in your home as we gain an hour thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday evening will see clouds increase but dry conditions remain ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Monday is also the warmest day of the extended forecast with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. The work week starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but Monday evening could see a few showers develop. More showers are expected to move in late Monday night through Tuesday and will bring cooler conditions back to the tri-state. Expect the middle of the week next week to have highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s.

