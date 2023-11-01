Coroner responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A coroner’s official responded to the scene of a crash on the bridge over the Licking River that closed eastbound Interstate 275 for hours in northern Kentucky Tuesday.

A body was removed, FOX19 NOW confirmed.

Authorities have not said yet how many vehicles were involved or the total number of injuries and the severity of them.

Sky FOX19 video from the scene shows a vehicle that apparently went off the bridge and a semi-tractor trailer that overturned.

Debris also was visibly scattered across the highway.

⚠️*Update* ⚠ At 7 PM the Eastbound Lane has reopened at this time. The other two remain closed. — Campbell County KY Office of Emergency Management (@CampbellCoOEM) October 31, 2023

