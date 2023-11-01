Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A coroner’s official responded to the scene of a crash that closed eastbound Interstate 275 for hours Tuesday in northern Kentucky.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on the bridge over the Licking River.

Sky FOX19 video from the scene shows a semi-tractor-trailer overturned on its side. Debris also was visibly scattered across the highway and there is a hole in the bridge barrier.

The video also shows a white SUV or pickup truck that appears to have crashed through the barrier and plummeted down into a treeline under the bridge.

Firefighters moved a body from below the bridge into a van driven by an official who told FOX19 NOW he was with the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities have not said yet how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the total number of injuries and the severity of them.

⚠️*Update* ⚠ At 7 PM the Eastbound Lane has reopened at this time. The other two remain closed. — Campbell County KY Office of Emergency Management (@CampbellCoOEM) October 31, 2023

