Covington begins 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the event that aims to help third-grade students.

Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.