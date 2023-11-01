Covington begins 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the event that aims to help third-grade students.
