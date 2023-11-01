Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Covington begins 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge

Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.
Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the event that aims to help third-grade students.

Wednesday was the start of Covington’s 2023 Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Indiana interstate reopens 7 hours after fatal semi crash

Latest News

Robert Hartman, 32, Covington.
Victim in fatal Covington shooting asked neighbor for help
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures during the first half of an NFL football...
Joe Burrow talks ‘exciting’ matchup with Bills on Sunday Night Football
District 5 is located in a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
Cincinnati Police announce District 5 closing date
The Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans with financial assistance toward their energy bills.
Tri-State heating assistance available for low-income households