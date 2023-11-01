Contests
Covington neighbors felt ‘trouble brewing’ before fatal shooting

Robert Hartman, 32, Covington.
Robert Hartman, 32, Covington.(Photo provided)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Neighbors in the 4000 block of Church Street in Covington said trouble had been brewing for a while before a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

A Covington man - Robert Hartman, 32 - was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Patrick E. Sand, a 51-year-old, also from Covington.

Sand was pronounced dead by police when they arrived at the scene, according to a report from the Covington Police Department.

A woman was also injured and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One neighbor, who declined to be identified, said trouble began after the owner started renting out the house where the shooting occurred.

“It seems like he just started letting anyone live there,” the neighbor said. “There would be fights, there would be noise. There would be people high on drugs.”

The neighbor said residents were relieved after several tenants at the house were evicted a few months ago, but the shooting has them unnerved.

“We hope he sells it to somebody good who wants to buy it and live there,” the neighbor said. “That’s all you can hope for is stability.”

Hartman is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

