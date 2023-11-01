Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on I-275 in NKY

Video from Tuesday’s breaking news coverage.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Wilder Police Department has released its first details on Tuesday’s deadly Interstate 275 crash.

A few minutes after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police say vehicles were slowing down due to heavy traffic on eastbound I-275 near the KY-9 ramp.

A collision occurred between multiple vehicles as drivers were switching lanes over the Licking River bridge, police explained.

A semi involved in the collision overturned and slid on its side.

One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, was pushed off the bridge and landed in the wooded area beneath the bridge, according to Wilder police.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, police announced Wednesday. The driver, who has not been identified, was the only person inside the truck.

Drone video of the crash scene at I-275 eastbound in Campbell County after a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle drove off the highway on Tuesday.

Four other people were taken to the hospital. Police said they are expected to be ok.

Wilder police say they continue to investigate Tuesday’s crash.

