Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Family mourns woman killed in ‘suspicious’ accident involving boyfriend, police say

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a well-known young woman. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Paul Choate, Lex Yelverton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A family and community in Alaska is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed in an apparent shooting last Saturday.

According to police, they found Brianna Hetrick was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Hetrick’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Arturo Mondragon-Lopez, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

Mondragon-Lopez had moved to Alaska just four months before the shooting.

The Homer Police Department said the suspect told them he accidentally fired a handgun as they were having a moment of intimacy.

Officials said the suspect’s version of the story is “suspicious” and “rare.”

Hetrick’s family was in a state of shock and mourning when KTUU spoke with them on Tuesday.

John Hetrick, Brianna Hetrick’s father, said she was full of energy and life and was an extremely loving and outgoing person who took care of her peers.

“A unique opportunity to raise such a wonderful child full of joy,” John Hetrick said. “Happiness, always happy and just laughing, her laugh was infectious. Never had a problem with her ever. She did really well in school, and played three different sports.”

Brianna Hetrick and her father worked together. He said they had a relationship like no other.

“I can’t explain it, she just, she was my world,” John Hetrick said.

John Hetrick said he wishes he was there to protect his daughter, who he said was the biggest blessing of his life.

“It surprises me that she got in this relationship with this guy, it’s not who she was,” he said.

While a student at Homer High School, Brianna Hetrick played volleyball, softball and basketball.

KTUU spoke with Bill Bell, the head softball coach at the high school, who said Brianna Hetrick was an athlete every team and coach wants on their side.

“She shows up, she’s smiling, she’s laughing, she makes the team relaxed, she gives her all. There’s no challenge that she wouldn’t accept,” he said. “She was clearly a leader of the team for all of the years she played with us and will be very sorely missed as a very important part of our team history.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Brianna Hetrick’s funeral expenses and memorial.

“To know how many people loved her and respected her, it’s just mind-blowing,” John Hetrick said.

Mondragon-Lopez is scheduled to appear in court in Kenai on Nov. 8.

Brianna Hetrick’s death is still being investigated, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Indiana interstate reopens 7 hours after fatal semi crash

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave