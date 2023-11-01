Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate

Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate(Jackson Township Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township firefighters saved the day for a curious pup who got his head stuck in a child gate.

Firefighters used a rescue cutter to free Lucas the long-haired Golden Dachshund’s stuck head from the gate.

JTFD stated other than a small scratch, the veterinarian said Lucas will be just fine.

Lucas is now at home and recovering comfortably with his family, according to JTFD.

The rescue mission was caught on camera and shared by JTFD on Nov. 1:

Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate(Jackson Township Fire Department)
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate(Jackson Township Fire Department)
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate
Jackson Township firefighters save dog with head stuck in child gate(Jackson Township Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license

Latest News

Barks and Brews will be held at AC Upper Deck on Saturday, April 23.
Downtown bar to partner with animal shelters for Barks & Brews
The shelter is asking for foster families and monetary donations.
Shelter needs donations, fosters after rescuing cats from hoarding situation
The animals will be available for adoption after medical clearance.
120 animals rescued after Hurricane Ida looking for fur-ever homes in Cincinnati
More than 200 homeless dogs, cats and rabbits evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida will...
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State