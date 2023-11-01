Contests
Man grazed in head by bullet in shooting outside bar near UC

A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a shooting outside a bar near the University of Cincinnati early Wednesday, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. outside Dive Bar on Short Vine Street in Corryville.

It prompted UC Public Safety to send out an alert to students and staff warning them to stay indoors if they were in the area.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, UC Public Safety advised.

They sent out another alert shortly after the first one updating students that normal activities could resume.

Meanwhile, the shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Cincinnati police say.

Last year, police and attorneys urged the City Council to object to Dive Bar’s annual liquor license renewal, city records show.

The bar was a drain on police services, racking up 114 calls police responded to in 2021 - nearly as many as the 131 calls for service to five neighboring bars combined, according to police testimony during an April 2022 City Council Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting, a recording of the meeting on the city’s website shows.

The bar had problems with assaults, fights, robbery, drugs, large crowds, disorderly persons and after-hours alcohol consumption, Sgt. Jeffrey Meister told the committee.

One patron was captured on a video consuming drugs on the premises, left, and then immediately shot another person across the street in October 2021, police testified.

The bar’s lawyer said during his turn to speak at the meeting that some of the issues police presented were false or misconstrued.

Later in April 2022, City Council “indefinitely postponed” legislative action on the matter: voting on an emergency resolution to object to the liquor license renewal, city records show.

