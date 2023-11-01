Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Video from earlier coverage.

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - The commercial truck driver involved in Tuesday’s fatal crash on Interstate 74 in Batesville has been identified.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in rural Franklin County, Indiana State Police wrote in a press release.

Osei Boateng, 55, of Grove City, was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on I-74 when he hit a bridge support at the Huntersville Road overpass, according to state police.

Once first responders arrived, they found Boateng trapped inside the vehicle, troopers said. The Franklin County Coroner later pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the state police crash reconstruction team, Boateng’s tractor-trailer went left into the median, hit several yellow barricades, and then collided with the concrete bridge support.

As a result, the trailer’s load spilled into the roadway, closing I-74 westbound for seven hours as crews cleaned up and investigated what happened.

Even after all of that time, investigators say they still do not know why Boateng’s vehicle went off into the median.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The victim’s family has been notified, troopers added.

