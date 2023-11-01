Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police officer’s arrest

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Dash and body camera video showed the moments a St. Bernard police officer was arrested on Saturday.

Michael Matheson was arrested near the Wyoming Recreation Center on Springfield Pike, by the Wyoming Police Department. He was charged with obstructing official business. He had been at a Halloween party.

According to a police report, his ex-wife called 911 and said he was refusing to leave. The report alleged Matheson was intoxicated and possibly armed.

Body and camera footage showed Matheson being arrested. The police report said Matheson was traveling at excessive speed when Wyoming police followed him into a gas station; he wasn’t following commands from the Wyoming officers and he made suspicious movements to his waistband and his left pocket.

Officers can be heard on the video threatening to taze him and telling him to get his hands out of his pocket.

After Matheson was cited, he was released to a family member.

Matheson is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County court on Nov. 6.

When asked if Matheson was facing any disciplinary actions, the St. Bernard Police Department said they were discussing the matter and would have a resolution on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.