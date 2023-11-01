Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police officer’s arrest

Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police officer was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police officer was arrested in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Dash and body camera video showed the moments a St. Bernard police officer was arrested on Saturday.

Michael Matheson was arrested near the Wyoming Recreation Center on Springfield Pike, by the Wyoming Police Department. He was charged with obstructing official business. He had been at a Halloween party.

According to a police report, his ex-wife called 911 and said he was refusing to leave. The report alleged Matheson was intoxicated and possibly armed.

Body and camera footage showed Matheson being arrested. The police report said Matheson was traveling at excessive speed when Wyoming police followed him into a gas station; he wasn’t following commands from the Wyoming officers and he made suspicious movements to his waistband and his left pocket.

Officers can be heard on the video threatening to taze him and telling him to get his hands out of his pocket.

After Matheson was cited, he was released to a family member.

Matheson is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County court on Nov. 6.

When asked if Matheson was facing any disciplinary actions, the St. Bernard Police Department said they were discussing the matter and would have a resolution on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Woman called 911 after she drove off I-75 into Warren County pond
Woman called 911 after driving into Warren County pond
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Coworkers made frantic 911 calls after Fairfield lawnmower crash
Coworkers made frantic 911 calls after Fairfield lawnmower crash
Drone video of the crash scene at I-275 eastbound in Campbell County after a semi-truck turned...
Footage shows vehicle that drove off bridge on I-275 in Campbell County
Cincinnati man remaining in Israel to help with relief efforts
Cincinnati man remaining in Israel to help with relief efforts
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they are seeing some political signs, specifically those for...
Political signs damaged, stolen from multiple southwest Ohio churches, Archdiocese says