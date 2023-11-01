Police investigate shooting in Carthage
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting at a gas station overnight.
It happened around midnight at Speedway on East North Bend Road in Carthage.
A man was shot twice in his abdomen and back, according to police.
An update on his condition was not available early Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.