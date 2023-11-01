Contests
Police investigate shooting in Carthage

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting at a gas station overnight.
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting at a gas station overnight.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting at a gas station overnight.

It happened around midnight at Speedway on East North Bend Road in Carthage.

A man was shot twice in his abdomen and back, according to police.

An update on his condition was not available early Wednesday.

