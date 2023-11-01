Project Heart ReStart helps place AEDs in patrol cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week marks 10 months since Damar Hamlin suffered sudden cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium. Since then, there has been an initiative to learn CPR and install AEDs in public spaces.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office placed dozens of AEDs in their patrol cars. They already had 30 AEDs but thanks to Project Heart ReStart, they will now have an AED in all 130 cars.

In a 12-month period, Hamilton County patrol cars responded to 1,200 cardiac events. In those calls, only 1/3 of those vehicles were equipped with an AED.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey speaks about the new life-saving tools each of her 130 patrol cars will carry.

“The officer can have very easy access to getting that AED,” McGuffey says, “And it will only take moments to save a life.”

These AEDs were funded through Project Heart ReStart thanks to private and public donors. Partners include The Christ Hospital, Mercy Health, TriHealth, IC Health, Cincinnati Children’s, Rotary Club of Cincinnati, Hamilton County Board of Commissioners and Cintas. Cintas is the leading distributor of AEDs in the country.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati started this initiative a few months ago in reaction to what happened with Damar Hamlin in January. They were able to raise $250,000 for Phase I, which focused on getting AEDs in the sheriff’s deputy patrol cars.

Chief Deputy Jay Gramke explains how he once responded to a baby who wasn’t breathing. He knows if he had an AED in his car, there could have been a different outcome.

“And I began CPR. I did not have an AED,” remembers Gramke, “The fire department was really ‘Johnny on the spot.’ They were probably five minutes away. That baby did regain a pulse. About two days later, they ended up pulling the plug the baby didn’t survive. And if I had one of these in my cruiser, that baby would be probably eight years old today. That’s what this is about.”

Phase two of Project Heart ReStart was announced Wednesday. That includes an additional $1 million in funds needed so that every patrol car across Hamilton County, in all municipalities, will be equipped with an AED. You can learn more about the project at this link.

