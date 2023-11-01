Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

(Gray News) - Former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bob Knight died Wednesday at the age of 83, his family confirmed.

In a post to the legendary coach’s website, the Knight family stated they are “grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight won 902 games during his career as a coach, the most at the time of his retirement and currently fifth all-time.

Knight also coached for Army, Texas Tech, and led the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

