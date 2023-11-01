Sandusky-based Cedar Fair close to merger with Six Flags, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair Entertainment, the Sandusky-based owner of Cedar Point among numerous other amusement parks across the country, is close to a deal merging the company with Six Flags, according to a report from Reuters.

The agreement could come as early as Thursday, according to Reuters, when Cedar Fair reports its quarterly earnings.

The two companies had previously discussed a merger in 2019, when Cedar Fair turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags.

Cedar Fair also rejected an offer from SeaWorld in February of 2022.

Reuters reported that Cedar Fair and Six Flags have a market value of $1.8 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.

Cedar Fair owns 11 amusement parks and four outdoor water parks in the U.S. and Toronto, while Six Flags is the largest operator of water parks in North America with 27 parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

19 News has reached out to both companies for comment on the possible merger.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.