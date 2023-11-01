Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Sandusky-based Cedar Fair close to merger with Six Flags, report says

Sandusky-based Cedar Fair close to merger with Six Flags, reports say
Sandusky-based Cedar Fair close to merger with Six Flags, reports say
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair Entertainment, the Sandusky-based owner of Cedar Point among numerous other amusement parks across the country, is close to a deal merging the company with Six Flags, according to a report from Reuters.

The agreement could come as early as Thursday, according to Reuters, when Cedar Fair reports its quarterly earnings.

The two companies had previously discussed a merger in 2019, when Cedar Fair turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags.

Cedar Fair also rejected an offer from SeaWorld in February of 2022.

Reuters reported that Cedar Fair and Six Flags have a market value of $1.8 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.

Cedar Fair owns 11 amusement parks and four outdoor water parks in the U.S. and Toronto, while Six Flags is the largest operator of water parks in North America with 27 parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

19 News has reached out to both companies for comment on the possible merger.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery

Latest News

An investigation is underway after an SUV was pulled from the Ohio River in Covington...
SUV pulled from Ohio River in Covington
First Alert Forecast For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Bridgett Hamilton is under arrest on charges of strangulation and domestic violence involving...
Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling her own child
Wednesday was the last public forum the city will host regarding the potential railway sale.
Cincinnati hosts third workshop about potential railroad sale
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover