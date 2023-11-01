Contests
Sunny Skies & Staying Cold Wednesday

Frosty mornings continue, slow warm up by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Layer up Wednesday morning, as temperatures are back into the 20s. Wednesday morning will be cold and so too will Thursday morning.

Look for a daytime high of 45 degrees and sunshine on Wednesday. A warming trend takes high temps. into the upper 50s Friday and the low 60s for the weekend.

Sunday’s Bengals game will be dry with late evening temperatures in the upper 50′s at kick off.

The weather stays dry until Monday night and Tuesday next week.

