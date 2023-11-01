Tri-State heating assistance available for low-income households

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During the cold weather months, everyone will be managing the burden of mounting heating costs.

Here are resources to help those who qualify to keep their homes heated this winter.

OHIO RESIDENTS

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, and is available to assist income-eligible Ohioans with a one-time assistance payment toward their energy bill.

“A warm and comfortable home should not be a luxury only some people can afford,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “This program does more than just provide financial assistance; it shows some of our most vulnerable residents that we’re here to lend a helping hand when they need it most.”

In 2022, the Winter Crisis Program assisted more than 67,000 households across Ohio. The program helps customers with issues such as getting utilities turned back on after disconnection and making payments through a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).

To qualify for the Winter Crisis Program, your household’s income must be at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the Ohio Department of Development, that is up to $52,000 or below for a family of four.

APPLICATION CHECKLIST:

Before you apply, here’s what you’ll need to provide:

Scanned copies or photos of proof of income for each household member

Scanned copies/photos of most recent energy bills

Names of all household members with their birth dates and Social Security numbers

Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency

HERE’S HOW TO APPLY:

You can start the application process online using a PC (no tablets or smartphones). The website will ask you to either enter your email and password if you have an existing account, or register to create an account. To complete the application, you will need to schedule an appointment with your energy provider by phone, in person, or virtually.

You can fill out an application in person or over the phone through your local energy provider

There is also an option to apply by mail. Send your application and any required documents to Energy Assistance Programs P.O. Box 1240 Columbus, Ohio 43216.

For questions about the program or help with the application, call 800-282-0880. Hearing-impaired customers can call 711.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY RESIDENTS

For a limited time, eligible Kentucky households can apply for a one-time benefit that can be applied toward the cost of heating their homes.

Starting Nov. 6, energy customers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Fall Subsidy through the Kentucky Community Action Network.

The Fall Subsidy provides from $34 to $274 depending on household income, housing category and the fuel type used for heating. Customers can use the benefit towards their home heating cost for electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood, or fuel oil.

To qualify, households must meet income eligibility of up to and including $150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Dec.15, 2023, or until all funds have been dispersed.

To apply, contact your county’s Community Action Neighborhood Center.

Boone County - 859-586-9250

Campbell County - 859-431-4177

Carroll County - 502-732-5253

Gallatin County - 859-567-4660

Grant County - 859-824-4768

Kenton County -859-655-2959

Owen County - 502-484-2116

Pendleton County - 859-654-4054

For more information about LIHEAP’s eligibility requirements, visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Please send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.