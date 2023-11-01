Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Tri-State WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday

Tom Sims served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. He was the recipient of numerous medals,...
Tom Sims served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Bronze Star.(WXIX)
By Tricia Macke
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State veteran is celebrating his birthday this week, but it’s not just any birthday, it’s his 105th.

From Amelia Earhart crossing the Atlantic to the man landing and the fall of the Berlin wall, Tom Sims has seen them all.

He’s a dad of three, a grandfather to some and a hero to our country.

“He’s really the rock of our family,” says Sims’ daughter, Marie Allison.

Now, his family and the community are coming together to celebrate his 105th birthday.

“I knew that I needed to do something above and beyond just cake and pizza,” Allison said.

With a crown on his head, he was the king of this party, and rightly so.

Sims served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Bronze Star.

Still, his family says that does not scratch the surface of his service to them or his country.

“We love him so much,” his daughter says. “He’s the, he’s the real trooper in our family.”

His advice to someone else who wants to live this long: “No secrets. I am not in control of it about how long I have to live, but I have the opportunity to make things more present in life.”

Sims is present in the lives of his family and the history of his country.

“Our veterans, they really need the support of all Americans,” says Allison.

That is the message his daughter wants everyone to know; That no veteran should be forgotten.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Indiana interstate reopens 7 hours after fatal semi crash

Latest News

Robert Hartman, 32, Covington.
Victim in fatal Covington shooting asked neighbor for help
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures during the first half of an NFL football...
Joe Burrow talks ‘exciting’ matchup with Bills on Sunday Night Football
District 5 is located in a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
Cincinnati Police announce District 5 closing date
The Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans with financial assistance toward their energy bills.
Tri-State heating assistance available for low-income households