Veteran to kick off Coney Island’s ‘Nights of Lights’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local veteran will get the honor of turning on a popular attraction’s holiday light display for this season’s opening ceremony.

On Friday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., Coney Island will select a local veteran to “flip the switch” to turn on its annual Nights of Lights, a two-and-a-half-mile drive-thru light show.

The park partnered with the Salvation Army to select a veteran and accepted nominations on Facebook.

If you’ve never been, Nights of Lights illuminates part of Coney Island with tunnels that have over two million lights that “dance” to music. Best of all, you can keep warm inside your car while you enjoy the festive scenery.

Tickets

Veterans and active military receive a $5 off admission to Coney Island’s Nights of Lights with a valid military ID.

Carloads of up to eight guests are $30

Nine to 15 passengers - $50 on weekdays/$100 Friday-Saturday

Carloads of 16 or more -$75 on weekdays/$150 Friday-Saturday

You can purchase passes online in advance or buy them at the gate.

The ceremony will be held at Coney Island’s Lakeside Pavilion. It will also be live-streamed for the public.

Nights of Lights runs through Dec. 31. Gates close at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit Coney Island’s social media or website.

