Victim in fatal Covington shooting asked neighbor for help

Covington man killed in Church Street shooting
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Covington man accused of murder.

Robert Hartman, 32, was arrested on Oct. 31 in connection with the death of Patrick E. Sand, Covington police say.

Sand, 51, was fatally shot on Church Street near 40th Street around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

A woman who was seriously injured was taken to UC Medical Center.

A neighbor says the victim knocked on her door asking for help moments before Sand was shot and killed.

“The man came over and asked me to call the police and I did that. While I was on the line, just about ready to hang up, I think I heard bang bangs,” Virginia Delany said.

Delany says, at first, she told police she thought her neighbors were fighting but after hearing two gunshots she changed her mind.

“We don’t have that stuff in our area. Very seldom do we have the police in the area,” she said.

According to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders, the woman was mauled by the dog at the home.

“When they pulled her out, and I could see her on the stretcher, she had blood spattered all on the front of her shirt, but her arm was wrapped up, and you know it was blood going through the gauze,” Delany said.

It’s unclear whether Hartman or Sand owned the dog or what led up to the attack.

A police report says Hartman admitted to officers that he shot Sands and Hartman also showed them where the firearm was located.

Hartman is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

