Joe Burrow talks ‘exciting’ matchup with Bills on Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has high praise for Cincinnati’s Week 9 opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

“Great team with a great quarterback and a really good defense,” Burrow said in his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

The Bengals and Burrow appear to have hit their stride ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills (5-3).

Cincinnati has won three straight games to get their record to 4-3.

Coming off their bye week, the Bengals made a statement against the San Francisco 49ers, winning the game 31-17.

Burrow and the offense faced a highly-touted 49ers defense led by All-Pro Nick Bosa.

No. 9′s performance earned him AFC Offensive Play of the Week honors.

Burrow completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception either.

His career-high 87.5 completion percentage led all NFL passers in Week 8 and was the second-highest in a game in Bengals history (minimum 20 attempts). Burrow also led all AFC quarterbacks in Week 8 in passer rating at 134.8.

Sunday’s game in San Francisco also saw Burrow achieve a career milestone.

During the team’s opening drive, he threw his 90th career touchdown in his 49th game. That tied him as the sixth fastest QB in NFL history to pass for 90 touchdowns.

Despite having Bosa, the 49ers defense is tied for 21st in sacks with 18.

Buffalo, on the other hand, is among the league’s best at taking down opposing quarterbacks.

The Bills defense has 28 sacks this season. They only trail the Baltimore Ravens who have a league-leading 31.

Buffalo has given up eight passing touchdowns on the year, which is the fourth fewest in the NFL through Week 8.

Sunday’s game from Paycor Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

